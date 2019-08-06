Home

Evelyn P. Cote


1934 - 2019
Evelyn P. Cote Obituary
After a long struggle with Alzheimer's Disease, Evelyn Cote went safely home on August 4, 2019 to be with God and her beloved husband, George. She was born in Springfield, Massachusetts May 20, 1934, daughter of Frank and Evelyn Ashline, and grew up in Springfield and in New Hampshire. In 1955 she married George Cote, the man she said she knew, after one date, was the one for her. They were devoted to each other and she nursed him through his own long struggle with Alzheimer's till his death in 1994. She dearly loved her family as well, and was unconditionally welcoming to everyone, especially to all her children's friends. And she loved the many cats she knew through her life. Besides her beloved husband she was preceded in death by her mother and father and her stepfather Dominick Riskall. She is survived by her three children and their spouses, Gary Cote and David Darnell of Radford, Virginia, Brian and Michele Cote of Brookfield, Vermont, and Lori and Jerry Jarvis of Suffield Connecticut, her granddaughter, Melissa DeVenero of Vernon, Connecticut, her sister Joyce Morin and niece Lynne Iserman of Chicopee, Massachusetts, and many of her friends and extended family. Her family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, August 7 from 6 - 8 pm at Leete-Stevens Enfield Chapels, 61 South Rd., Enfield. A procession will gather at the funeral home at 9:00 am for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 10:00 am at St. Patrick Church, 64 Pearl St., Enfield. Burial will follow in St. Patrick's King St. Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Evelyn's memory may be made to , 225 N. Michigan Ave. Floor 17 Chicago, IL 60601. For online condolences or directions, please visit www.leetestevens.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 6, 2019
