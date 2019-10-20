Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Funeral service
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
Evelyn Richard Obituary
Evelyn Richard, 62, lifelong resident of Hartford, passed away peacefully on Friday, October 11, 2019. Evelyn was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. She will be missed by all who knew her. Her family will receive friends on Friday, October 25, 10 a.m-11 a.m., at Carmon Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor, with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m., Burial will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations are asked to be made to her daughter, Tomacha, to defray some of the funeral costs. For the full obituary, to leave an on line condolence, or to share a memory with the family, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 20, 2019
