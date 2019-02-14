Evelyn R. Forauer, 90, a longtime resident of Newington, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 11, 2019 with her family at her side. Born on November 3, 1928 in Southington, Evelyn was the daughter of the late John and Louise (Liberatore) Lorenzo and the beloved wife of 41 years to the late John C. Forauer. Evelyn was a communicant of Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She enjoyed traveling with her family and baking. Her greatest joys in life were her beloved grandchildren and she cherished the time spent with them.A loving mother and grandmother, she leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Carl and Teressa Forauer; her daughter and son-in-law, Louise and Robert Dornfried, Jr, all of Berlin; her sister-in-law, Ann Lorenzo of Southington, her grandchildren, Robert, Patrick, Andrew and Kelsey Dornfried and Austin and Dylan Forauer and several beloved nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to call on Evelyn's family on Monday morning, February 18, 2019 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at Newington Memorial Funeral Home, 20 Bonair Ave, Newington, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 11:30 a.m. at Church of the Holy Spirit, Newington. She will be laid to rest privately. Evelyn's family would like to thank the staff and friends she made at Middlewoods and the staff of the Jefferson House, for their exceptional care and companionship. Those who wish may make memorial contributions to Newington Human Services, Attn: Secretary Karen, 131 Cedar Street, Newington, CT 06111. To leave an online expression of sympathy for the family, please visit: www.newingtonmemorial.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary