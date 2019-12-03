Home

Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
860-628-2293
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Della Vecchia Funeral Home
211 North Main Street
Southington, CT 06489
Evelyn S. Masewicz


1922 - 2019
Evelyn S. Masewicz Obituary
Evelyn Sarah (Wright) Masewicz, 97, of Southington passed away on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Charles Masewicz. She was born in Southington on Jan. 22, 1922 the daughter of the late William and Harriett (Aspinall) Wright. Prior to her retirement she had worked as a telephone supervisor for Pratt & Whitney in Southington for over 30 years. She is survived by a daughter Patricia DeAngelo and a son Robert C. Masewicz and his wife Diane all of Southington, 4 grandchildren Lynelle Smailes, Tommy DeAngelo, Tammy DeAngelo and Glen Masewicz, six great grandchildren Olivia, Grace, Joshua, Teyah, Lily, and Jade as well as several nieces and nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by 2 brothers Alfred and Harold Wright and 2 sisters Carol Wadsworth and Ida Pipkin. Calling hours will be on Friday Dec.6th at the DellaVecchia Funeral Home, 211 N. Main St. from 10 am- 12 noon with a service at 12 noon. Burial will follow at the Immaculate Conception Cemetery. For online condolences and directions please visit www.dellavecchiafh.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Dec. 3, 2019
