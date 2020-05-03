Evelyn Scholtz, 76, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 in New Jersey. Born in Hackensack, NJ to the late Frank and Stephanie (Malinkiewcz) Scholtz, Evelyn previously lived in Cromwell before moving to Hardyston, NJ, ten years ago. She graduated with a BS from Fairleigh Dickinson and an MS in Health Care Administration from The Hartford Graduate Center. Her 40-year career at Hartford Hospital began as a Medical Technologist in the Microbiology Lab. She then became Director of the Laboratory Training Program in the School of Allied Health and retired as the Manager of the Microbiology Lab. Evelyn was a compassionate person who loved the Lord and stood firm in her convictions. She will be remembered by her loving family, HH coworkers, past students and many dear friends. Evelyn is survived by her devoted sisters, Arlene Gundersen and husband Roger of Vernon, NJ, Valerie Ciaburri and husband Frank of Oak Ridge, NJ; and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her nephew and godchild, Daniel Forrester. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Pinkel Funeral Home, Sussex, NJ. A memorial for Evelyn will be held at a later date. Please visit www.pinkelfuneralhome.com for service details and online condolences.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 3, 2020.