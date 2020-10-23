Evelyn Lyman Smith of West Hartford, CT died on October 20, 2020. She was born in Hartford, CT, on June 13, 1932, to Louis Richard and Florence (Bradley) Lyman. She has been reunited with her husband of 59 years, G. Franklin "Frank" Smith. She leaves behind four daughters, Wendy Lyman Smith of West Hartford, CT, Kimberly Smith Pratt and her husband Terry of Oxford, CT, Brenda Smith Sanden and her husband David of Redding, CA, and Cheryl Smith Espinal and her husband Eduardo from West Hartford, CT. She was predeceased by her brother Louis Richard Lyman, Jr., and her sister Marilyn Lyman Hendsey. She leaves behind 8 grandchildren, Hunter Sigler, Cathain Pratt, Spencer Pratt, Audrey Pratt, Eric Sanden, Adam Sanden, Jennifer Espinal and Stephen Espinal. A lifelong resident of West Hartford, she attended both Sedgwick and Hall High school. She graduated from both North Hampton School for Girls and Elmira College. She worked at the Traveler's Insurance Company and dedicated many years to working at West Hartford's Senior Center. She was an active, lifetime member of First Church of Christ Congregational where she served on numerous committees including: Head of the Flower committee (took great pride in the annual Christmas wreath hangings - later became a family tradition), coordinated multiple fundraisers including weekly sale of Marion Heath Greeting Cards to raise funds for new church kitchen renovation plus elevator campaign. Evelyn was known for the countless hours she spent in her beautiful backyard gardens on Sunrise Hill. She was a longtime member of the West Hartford Garden Club, very knowledgeable about all kinds of flowers and shrubs. Her cooking, baking, and overall creativity was to be admired. She was also an accomplished piano player, introducing all four daughters to the piano at an early age plus teaching several children from the neighborhood. Evelyn was a devoted and loving daughter, sister, mother, aunt and grandmother, delighted in being part of any family activities, especially when her children and grandchildren were involved. She will be greatly missed. Due to COVID, Services-calling hours be held privately by family. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com