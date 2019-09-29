Home

Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
(860) 623-3498
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Funeral
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Windsor Locks Funeral Home
441 Spring Street
Windsor Locks, CT 06096
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary Church
42 Spring St.
Windsor Locks, CT
Evelyn Tersavich


1929 - 2019
Evelyn Tersavich Obituary
Evelyn (Sheehan) Tersavich, 90, of Windsor Locks loving wife of the late Howard W. Tersavitch, Sr. entered into Eternal Rest on Friday, September 27, 2019, at Fresh River Healthcare in East Windsor. Evelyn was born June 23, 1929, in Hartford, CT the daughter of the late Edward and Evelyn (Winter) Sheehan. She was a devoted and faithful catholic who dedicated her life to her family. Evelyn is survived by seven children, Carolyn T. Jacobson of Worthington, MA, Katherine T. Nyser of Enfield, Howard W. Tersavich, Jr. and his wife, Kathleen O'Connor of Windsor Locks, Marilyn J. Tersavich of Windsor Locks, Richard E. Tersavich and his wife, Joanne of Westfield, MA, Evelyn T. Saleh of East Windsor, and Edward J. Tersavich of Southwick, MA; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandson; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great -nephews. Evelyn was predeceased by three brothers, and two sisters. Relatives and friends are welcome to join the family during visitation hours on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, from 4 to 8 pm pm at the Windsor Locks Funeral Home, 441 Spring St., Windsor Locks. A funeral procession will gather on Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at 10 am at the funeral home for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am at St. Mary Church, 42 Spring St., Windsor Locks. Burial will follow in St. Joseph's Cemetery, Poquonock. For online expressions of sympathy or directions please visit www.windsorlocksfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 29, 2019
