Evelyn W. Hurlbut

Evelyn W. Hurlbut Obituary
Evelyn Hurlbut, age 90, departed peacefully on October 25 in Silver Spring, MD. She was born January 4, 1929, in Chattanooga, TN, to James and Lorena (Chisam) Womack. She married Bill Hurlbut of Winsted, CT, in October 1950, settled in New Britain and later moved to East Hartford, where they lived until his death in 1979. She lived in Glastonbury until 2007 and was a sales representative for Owens-Corning Fiberglas and a realtor with Connecticut Prudential Realty. She will be remembered for her warm smile, infectious laugh, devotion to family, love of beauty, and welcoming nature. She is survived by her children Bill (Nancy Blum), Susan (Ron Nielsen), Charles (Patricia Noble, deceased), Patricia Hannington (Michael), and Laura Curry (Sean), grandchildren (Lucy and Liam Hurlbut; Christy Sheets and William and Charles (CJ) Hurlbut; Jessie Palmer and Kate Hannington, and Grace and Billy Curry), great grandchildren (Leia and Hayden), great great grandchildren (Theo and Izzy), and an extended family of loving nieces and nephews. Her life will be celebrated in Rockville, MD, in May 2020. In lieu of flowers you may donate in her memory to a charity that reminds you of her.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Nov. 1 to Nov. 10, 2019
