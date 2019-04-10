Everett L. Caswell, 90, of Newington, beloved husband of Myrtle (Phelps) Caswell, passed away on Monday, April 8, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center. He was born on May 23, 1928 in Hartford to the late Frederick and Mildred (Weiant) Caswell. Everett grew up in Bloomfield, attending local schools. He moved to East Hartford and then to West Hartford, where he worked many years for the Town of West Hartford. After his retirement in 1990, he and Myrtle moved to Newington. Ev was a long time member of the Hiram Lodge #98 in Bloomfield, and recently, of Sequin - Level Lodge #140, Newington of the Ancient Free and Accepted Masons. He was also a very active member of the Sphinx Shrine Temple in Newington, belonging to the Arab Patrol Unit and to the Royal Order of Jesters. Ev will be remembered for the time he gave tirelessly to the various Shriners' charities and events, and for the clam chowder he made for the Shriners' Friday luncheons. In addition to his wife, he leaves two sisters-in-law, Carolyn Caswell of East Hartford and Jean Kielczewski of New Britain, as well as a brother-in-law, Leonard Kielczewski of New Britain. He also leaves many beloved nieces and nephews, as well as great nieces and nephews. Ev was predeceased by two brothers, Kenneth and Francis. Calling hours will be held at Carlson Funeral Home, 45 Franklin Square, New Britain on Friday April 12, from 9:30 to 10:30 AM, with a Masonic Service. Funeral services are Friday 11 AM at the First Lutheran Church, 77 Franklin Square, New Britain. Burial will be at the Rose Hill Memorial Park in Rocky Hill. Memorial donations may be made in Ev's memory to the Shriners' Hospital for Children - Boston, Attn: Donations Dept., 51 Blossom St., Boston, MA 02114. The family would like to thank the staff of the Hospice Unit at St. Francis Hospital for the care and compassion given to Ev during his last days. Please share a memory or note of sympathy at www.carlsonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary