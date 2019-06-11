Hartford Courant Obituaries
Everett M. Craig Obituary
Everett M. Craig, 82, of Suffield, passed away Friday, June 7, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital, Hartford. Born July 25, 1936 in Springfield, MA son of the late William and Alberta (Cuff) Craig, Everett lived in Suffield all his life. He graduated from Suffield High School and then joined the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After serving his country he was employed by the State of CT, Department of Transportation for 30 years before retiring. Everett is survived by two brothers, Joseph L. Craig of Enfield, Del Craig of Brooklyn; and several nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by four brothers, William, Charles, Albert, and David Craig. Funeral services will be private and at the convenience of his family. Nicholson & Carmon Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

Published in The Hartford Courant on June 11, 2019
