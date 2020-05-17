Everett Vernon Lee, 86, of Bloomfield, beloved husband for 65 years of Lillian (Beckett) Lee, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020, at Hartford Hospital. Born in Hartford on October 19, 1933, son of the late Genevieve Lucille Lee, he was raised in Hartford and was a graduate of Weaver High School, Class of 1951. After high school, Everett served in the US Army and after his honorable discharge, he returned to Hartford. After working in several different industries, Everett decided to start his own business in 1965 and opened Oakland Liquor Store on Albany Avenue in Hartford. In addition to the store which he owned and operated with his wife, he owned several apartment buildings over the years in the Hartford area. In his spare time, he enjoyed travelling with his wife and friends both domestically and internationally. He was an avid golfer and played regularly with his friends at Keney Park Golf Club in Hartford. Everett loved cars and meticulously cared for each of his vehicles. Besides his wife, he leaves three children, Carrell Lamar Lee of Virginia Beach, VA, Genevieve Lee Parker of Virginia Beach, VA, and Andre Jackson of Manchester; a daughter-in-law, Camille Lee of Windsor; four grandchildren, Tyrell Lee of Daytona Beach, FL, Rashida Taylor of Tampa, FL, Ricole K. Williams of Richmond, VA, and Julian Parker of Vernon; two great-grandchildren, Ricole K. Williams, Jr. and Kenric Williams both of Richmond, VA; a niece, Sissy Peoples; and a host of other relatives and friends. Besides his mother, he was predeceased by a sister, Joyce Wakefield. His family will receive friends on Thursday, May 21, 10-11 a.m., followed by a Homegoing Service at 11 a.m., at the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Attendance may be limited for periods of time to comply with social distancing requirements. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Mountain View Cemetery, Bloomfield. For online condolences and to view the service on or after Thursday, May 21st, at 11 a.m., please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.