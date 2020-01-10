Hartford Courant Obituaries
Everett W. Gerber


1934 - 2020
Everett "Ev" W. Gerber, 85, beloved husband of Nancy Aeschleman Gerber, of Ellington, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020 surrounded by his family at home. He was born in Ellington on April 1, 1934, son of the late Ernest and Matilda Wanner Gerber. Ev was a member and minister of the Apostolic Christian Church of Ellington. He was predeceased by Phyllis Reutter Gerber, his first wife and the mother of his 5 surviving children: Jeffrey (Carole) Gerber of Ellington, Dawn Gerber of Vernon, Lynne (Gene) Beutel, Jane (Doug) Schneider, and Dale (Mary-Ann) Gerber, all of Ellington; and 5 step-children: Jan (Don) Wilt of VA, Jill (Dennis) Schumaker, Paul (Trish) Aeschleman of IL, Phil (Jen) Aeschleman of DE and Sarah (Andy) Kinsey of PA. He also leaves 27 grandchildren: Thomas (Julianne) Gerber, Josie (Jake) Schneider, Brian and Chad Gerber, David (Lanae), Heidi, Evan (Rebecca) and Carla Beutel, Andy (Gina) Schneider, Laura (Matthew) Moser, Lanae (Dylan) Trombley, Jesse (Erica), Jennie and Rhonda Schneider, Lydia (Josh) Luginbuhl, Rebekah, Jacob, Hannah and Samuel Gerber; Tim (Lauren) Wilt, Natalie (Chris) Mizerak, Megan, Matthew, Leah and Tessa Aeschleman, and Kyle and Callie Kinsey. He also leaves 7 great-grandchildren. Ev is survived by his sisters Rosetta Stoller and Betty Enserink; brother Melvin (Millie) Gerber; sisters-in-law Esther Gerber, Joan Knapp, Marion Reutter, Barb Reutter and Marlis Sauder; and brothers-in-law David (Ann) Reutter and Gary (Phyllis) Sauder, along with numerous nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers Emanuel (Faith) and Earl Gerber; his sister Margaret (Gene) Fehr; brothers-in-law Elmer Stoller, Alden and Alfred Reutter; sister-in-law June (Brac) Huschen; and step-son Matthew Aeschleman. Manny, Earl, Melv and Ev worked together for many years and operated gas service stations in the Rockville area as well as Gerber Brothers heating oil company. In 1989 Ev founded Homestead Fuel which is now owned and operated by his two sons. The family wishes to thank Masonicare for the caring hospice services. Calling hours will be held at the Apostolic Christian Church, 34 Middle Butcher Road, Ellington, on Sunday, January 12 from 2:30 – 4:30pm and 6:30 to 8:30pm. Funeral services will be held at the church on Monday, January 13 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Apostolic Christian Church or to the . Ladd-Turkington & Carmon Funeral Home in Vernon is caring for arrangements. Please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com for online condolences.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 10, 2020
