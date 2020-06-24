Everly's smile and cheerful outlook on life would light up a room.

She was a loving and caring teacher to all her students over her career.

We at TE were more than colleagues....we were/are family. I had the pleasure of teaching (7th grade Biology along with Mal) next door to Everly for many years. Playing golf with Ev, Frank and Shirley, as well as going to Hartford Stage, Tanglewood, the Bushnell or enjoying a new restaurant with the "girls" Arlene, Jan, Alice and Bev and who can forget sampling one of Frank and Ev's delicious deserts creations.... all made our TE years richly endearing and unforgettable. Art and Nuvie stood up for them at their intimate wedding and were 50+ year dear friends as were the Ellsworth Crew of Jerry, Leo, Paul, Shirley, Debbie, Greg, Jack and Ross ...all very fond, long lasting friendships.

Ev would refer to Lenny, Jeanine, Tony O, Saul and myself as the "Massachusetts Connection" as we all lived only 2 miles apart and would carpool often, especially during those gas crisis times.

Everly's home and heart were always open and everyone will remember her kindness and generosity.

Thank you to Susie and Chuck for your care of Everly like she was your older sister; she was so lucky to have you !

Lots of hugs to all her TE pals who always thought to keep Ev in their thoughts and prayers and made her feel loved; Arlene, Shirley, Jan, Jerry, Tony O, Bev, Joann, Daria, Ruth, Danny, Dave, Sherry T, Fran, Pat, Denise, Gary, Tom, Rachel, Randy, Sandi, Neil, Leanne, Bill, Jerilyn, Linda, Jack, Carole, Cindy, Leo, Joyce, Susan, Laura, Wendy, Barbara, Navarre, Sue, Pete, Norm, and all others who sent cards, called Ev to chat, or made the trek to East Longmeadow over the past two years... as she appreciated and expressed her joy in reliving the...

"GOOD OLD DAYS"!

Everly was one of a kind and will be deeply missed!

Barbie E-C (and Roscoe)



Barbara E Egan-Cromwell

Coworker