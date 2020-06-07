Ewa Apolonia (Brocki) Matecki, 85, of New Britain, passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Cassena Care, New Britain. Born in Poland to the late Adam and Maria (Basaj) Brocki, the family was taken to Germany during the war. As a child, Ewa and her family were displaced to Brazil and established a new life for themselves. It was there that she met her future husband, Jaroslaw. In 1960, Ewa and Jaroslaw and their young family immigrated to the U.S. She was employed by Emhart and retired after 26 years of dedicated service. Ewa was a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church, and loved singing in the Polonia Paderewski choir. She was made and Honorary Soprano after 30 years of membership. Ewa also belonged to several civic organizations: the Polish Falcons of America, the Pulaski Democratic Club and the Gen. Haller Post 111 Ladies Auxiliary. She had many friends and was proud to be a part of the local Polish community. At home, she was the best Mama, Babcia and PraBabcia anyone could ask for. She loved spending time with her family. She made the most delicious meals that she shared and always put others before herself. She and Jaroslaw enjoyed traveling and spoiling the grandchildren by taking them to Poland, Brazil and even a Disney Cruise! A beautiful woman throughout, she will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her children: Feliks Matecki and wife Sophie and Barbara Kowalewski and husband Waldemar; her adored grandchildren: Adam Matecki, Julia Perlmutter and husband Chris and Edward Kowalewski and wife Urszula; her cherished great-grandchildren: Olivia, Robert, Alexander and David; her sister-in-law, Janina Brocki and nieces and nephews: Jerry and Donna Brocki and their children, Alicia and Amanda, Bogdan and Francine Brocki and their children, Gabriella and Adam and Suzanne Brocki-Davis and Jeffrey and their children, Kendall, Addison and Regan. In addition to her parents, Ewa was predeceased by Jaroslaw, her beloved husband of 56 years; her brother, Adam Brocki and her treasured grandson, Daniel Matecki. Ewa's family would like to sincerely thank the Cassena Care Heroes for the wonderful care, love and support given to their mom during her stay there. No words can express the gratitude for holding mom's hand, praying with her and giving her a blessing when we couldn't be there. Due to current health restrictions, visitation is limited to family. Friends are welcome to attend Graveside Committal Services at Sacred Heart Cemetery on Tuesday, June 9 at 10:30 a.m. The Duksa Family Funeral Homes at Burritt Hill, 332 Burritt St., are in care of arrangements. To share a message of sympathy with her family, visit www.duksa.net
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.