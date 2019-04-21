Faith Campbell O'Keefe died peacefully on Holy Thursday, April 18, 2019. She was born in Middletown, CT on August 17, 1924, daughter of the late J. Gerald O'Keefe, Sr. and Genevieve Campbell O'Keefe. She lived most of her life in Wethersfield where she taught elementary school for over thirty years. She was a graduate of C.C.S.U and received her MEd from University of Hartford. Faith loved to travel and visited many countries in Europe and the Caribbean Islands, as well as the U.S and Canada. She was a Eucharistic Minister for several years. Faith traced her genealogy and gave a handwritten account to each of her siblings and all of her nieces and nephews. She is survived by her beloved sister, Rosalie Jean O'Keefe, with whom she lived her entire life, and her brothers John Gerald O'Keefe, Jr. (Martha) of Bethlehem and Andrew Joseph O'Keefe (Barbara) of Cromwell. She also leaves her devoted, loving niece, Katherine O. Thomsen (Jeffrey). She leaves her caring, dependable nephew, Peter K. O'Keefe (Gloria) and many other nieces and nephews including goddaughter, Patricia O. Dwyer (Robert), Thomas W. O'Keefe, IV (Jerilyn), Matthew J. O'Keefe (Cathlyn), Kevin J. O'Keefe, Michael D. O'Keefe (Janet), John G. O'Keefe, III (Mary Beth), goddaughter Mary O. Perrotti (Robert), Genevieve O. DeFelice (James), goddaughter, Ann O. Ford and Paul R. O'Keefe. Faith leaves dear cousins, Grace M. Lineberry (Thomas) and godson, Philip C. Dunn and a special godson, Bruce R. Lineberry. In addition, she is survived by 30 grandnieces and two great grandnephews and four great grandnieces and two great grandnephews. She was predeceased by her brother, Thomas W. O'Keefe, III, and a nephew, Timothy J. O'Keefe (Victoria), and his sons Sean and David.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, April 25th at Sacred Heart Church, 56 Hartford Avenue, Wethersfield at 11:00 a.m, following visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m at the Dillon-Baxter Funeral Home, 1276 Berlin Turnpike, Wethersfield. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Memorial Park, Rocky Hill, CT. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Office of Radio and Television, 15 Peach Hill Road, Prospect, CT, 06712 or Christ the King Parish, 601, Silas Deane Highway, Wethersfield, CT, 06109. Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary