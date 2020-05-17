It is with heavy hearts that it be known to the friends and family of Faith Elizabeth (Clark) McCusker that her spirit left us the early hours of May 13th, 2020. She peacefully passed away at 92 years old surrounded by her children after a long and full life to rejoin her beloved husband of58 years, Richard McCusker Sr.She was born in Winterport, Maine to Maurice Graham and Ruth (Emerson) Clark on April 19th 1928, where she attended school, played basketball and enjoyed ice skating in her youth. Always active, Faith loved country music and dancing – attending Saturday evening dances until January 2020. At her home in Tolland, CT, she loved baking, cooking, and canning in her kitchen – as well as gardening outdoors. Whether it was a trip to the casino, bowling, camping, or visiting her family's farm in Winterport, she was never at a lack of something to do. But most of all, she especially enjoyed spending time with her family and at the beach in Wells, ME, and she never forgot to play her lottery numbers.Faith was formerly employed as a machinist by Stanadyne in South Windsor, LaPointe Industriesin Rockville, and retired from Pratt & Whitney Aircraft after 25 years of service in 1996.She is predeceased by her husband, Richard McCusker of Tolland; her grandson, Kyle Borowy of Southington; her parents, Maurice and Ruth Clark of Winterport, ME; her sisters Ardelle Clark of Orlando, FL, Olive Clark of Orlando, FL, Hope Adams of Orlando, FL, Consuelo El-Hajj of Florida, Pauline Clark of Massachusetts, and Ruth Clark of Winterport, ME; her brothers Stephen Clark of Orlando, FL, and Joshua Clark of Winterport, ME; a nephew, Stephen Clark of Winterport, ME; and her special friend Frank Kolanko of Windsor.She is survived by her children, Richard McCusker Jr. and Nancy Dufault of North Windham, Rhonda (McCusker) husband Dennis Bishop of Middletown, Sarah (McCusker) and husband Peter Conway of Hamden, and Patrick McCusker and Dianne Surprenant of Tolland; daughter-in-law Theresa McCusker of Tolland; brothers-in-law Paul McCusker of Summerville, MA. , and Edward McCusker of Florida; grandchildren Richard McCusker III of Dallas, GA, Jason McCusker of Union, CT. , Neil McCusker of Coventry, CT. Nathan Borowy of Southington, Daniel Bishop of Corrales, NM, and Natalie Bishop of Middletown; her great-grandchildren Devlin McCusker, Allison McCusker, and Aria Borowy; very special nieces Sonja Clark Ginn of Winterport, ME, and Sherri (El-Hajj) Alford of Tallahassee, FL; and in the hearts and memories of countless friends and acquaintances. While her presence will be missed, her memory will be cherished by all whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations in Faiths name are made to the American Heart Associations. Services will be held at a later date at the convenience of her family. For online condolences please visit pietrasfuneralhome.com
Published in Hartford Courant on May 17, 2020.