Obituary

Faith Eaton Dennis, 85, of Collinsville, died Monday, March 18, 2019 at Avon Health Center. She was born January 19th, 1934, daughter of Everett P. and Elsie (Richardson) Eaton and had been a lifelong resident of Collinsville. Faith was a graduate of Canton High School and Bryant College. Mrs. Dennis was personal secretary for the Lt. Governor of Connecticut from the years of 1975-1979. She was also inducted into the State of Connecticut Duck Pin bowling Hall of Fame in 1993.She is survived by her son Leigh E. Dennis of Torrington; her granddaughter, Sarah Dennis; her great-grandson Taylor Dennis and several nieces and nephews that she cherished. She was predeceased by her sisters, Marie Viering, Merle Miner, and Elsie Newell and a grandson Joshua E. Dennis.An informal graveside service will be held April 19, at 10:00 AM at Village Cemetery on Cemetery Road in Collinsville. The Vincent Funeral Home of Canton is caring for the arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Apr. 14, 2019
