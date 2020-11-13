Faith Elizabeth Walker Ranney, 85 passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Friday November 6th, 2020. She was born on July 23rd, 1935 in War Eagle, Arkansas to Stanley and Leoma Walker. She grew up in Northern California and graduated from Corning High School in 1954. She was awarded a Women's Business Scholarship from the local Elk's Lodge and attended Mount Shasta College. She eloped and moved to Connecticut. After her divorce she raised her 5 children: Debra A with 3 children, Richelle L, Robert S with 9 children, James O with 2 children and Scott F (deceased in 2007) with 3 children. She dedicated decades of service to the Connecticut Department of Transportation Commissioner's Office. While also holding jobs at G Fox and the Hartford Civic Center as head of security to support her family. While working for the state she was tasked with bridge and road openings and picked the color of the Charter Oak Bridge. She was able to get the recognition of tribal lands onto Connecticut maps. She also ran a booth in the Connecticut Building at Eastern State Big E educating on Native American culture. As a member of the Connecticut River Powwow Society she headed up security for all their events. She prided herself on always being physically active and keeping busy with many hobbies. Including: bowling, softball, camping, hiking, playing cribbage, cooking, baking, sewing, palmistry and travel….she was always up for an adventure. She loved a good mystery (TV or book), she loved to learn about new things and places. She loved to take care of all her animals – domestic and wild….you name it she fed it. To know her was to love her. Faith's legacy will be carried on by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren- biological and adopted. Her glowing smile radiated everywhere she went and truly touched everyone. She was one in a million, never to be duplicated. Family and friends may call at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home 219 West Center St. Manchester on Sunday from 1-4 p.m. Please come dressed comfortably, as Faith would have wanted. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to either the CT Humane Society 701 Russell Road Newington, CT 06111 or to Addicus Legagcy Dog Rescue at www.addicuslegacy.org
