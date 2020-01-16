Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home
136 South Main Street
West Hartford, CT 06107
860-521-4400
Celebration of Life
Friday, Jan. 24, 2020
11:00 AM
Duncaster Retirement Community
Resources
More Obituaries for Faith Duffy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Faith H. Duffy


1919 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Faith H. Duffy Obituary
Faith Haviland Duffy passed away on January 11, 2020 at the Duncaster Retirement Community in Bloomfield. Born on May 8, 1919, she was the daughter of Paul and Julia (Stone) Haviland. She graduated from the Chaffee School and attended Smith College. Faith was active in Girl Scouts during her youth and earned the Golden Eaglet award. She was the wife of David Everett Duffy for 68 years until his death in 2010. She was predeceased by her siblings, Anne Taylor, Phyllis Hildebrandt, and Girard Haviland. Faith is survived by her daughter, Martha D. Ramsey and husband, Dan, of Maryville, TN; her son Marston (Sandy) Duffy and life partner Jeff May of Meriden, CT; her son Kent Haviland Duffy and partner, Jill Seymour, of Tempe, AZ; grandchildren Noah H. Duffy of Pasadena, CA and Sara J. Ramsey of Syracuse, NY; great-grandchildren Caitlin Dawn Ramsey and Jordan Sands McKeen; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services for the family will be private. A celebration of her life will occur on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 11:00 at the Duncaster Retirement Community. Contributions may be made to the Unitarian Universalist Church, 328 Paddock Avenue, Meriden, CT 06450. The family would like to thank the staff of Caleb Hitchcock and Duncaster for their loving and attentive care of Faith. For directions and online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant from Jan. 16 to Jan. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Faith's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -