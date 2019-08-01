Home

John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
203-235-3338
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home
88 East Main Street
Meriden, CT 06450
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
1:00 PM
Immanuel Lutheran Church
164 Hanover St
Meriden, CT
View Map
Faith Leary Flynn Kjellson


1930 - 2019
Faith Leary Flynn Kjellson Obituary
Faith Leary Flynn Kjellson passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 30, at Masonicare Health Center in Wallingford. Born in Meriden on October 16, 1930 to Astrid (Kugge) and John T. Leary, Faith was the wife of the late John J. Flynn and the late E. John Kjellson. Faith was an active member in her church and choir. She loved music and enjoyed trips to New York to see Broadway shows with her friends from chorus on bus trips organized by their good friend, the late David Gress. She was also a member of the Meriden Community Chorus and the American Legion Auxiliary #45. Faith also loved to travel, she and John were able to take many wonderful trips. Faith is survived by her daughters Maureen Flynn and Joann Flynn Noonan (Thomas), her stepson Carl Kjellson (Sylvia), her grandchildren James Flynn (Kelly), Emily and Anna Kjellson, and her great-grandchildren Maggie, Colin, and Tessa Flynn. She is also survived by her brother John T.F. Leary (Dolores) and several nieces, nephews, cousins, and a special niece and nephew, Joanne and Dennis Gaffney, and a special cousin Audrey Campbell. The family would like to thank the staff at Masonicare for all they have done for Faith. Their caring and companionship have been unmatched. Family and friends are invited to attend a funeral service to be held on Friday, August 2nd at 1 pm at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 164 Hanover St, Meriden, CT 06451. Burial will follow in Walnut Grove Cemetery. Everyone is asked to meet directly at church. Friends and family may call Thursday, August 1st (TODAY) from 4 to 7 pm at John J. Ferry & Sons Funeral Home, 88 East Main Street, Meriden, CT, 06450. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , Connecticut Chapter, at 200 Executive Blvd S #4b, Southington, CT 06489. For online condolences please visit jferryfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 1, 2019
