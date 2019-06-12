Thirty-two years ago in Hartford, CT, life, drive, and purpose commenced for a most beautiful and rare flower, FANCHON ALISE HOOKER. This extraordinary gift designed by God himself was dispatched to her parents, Minister Lisa White-Smith and Steven Marcell Hooker on May 13, 1987. At an early age, Fanchon accepted Christ, was baptized and united with the Hopewell Baptist Church. In 2005, she graduated from Windsor High School and went on to matriculate in the University of Connecticut. She worked for Motherhood Maternity and American Income Life Insurance Company before marrying and giving birth to a baby boy, Jaden Bradley Flakes, the love of her life. She was a phenomenal mom to Jaden. Fanchon had a heart of gold and often went out of her way to make others feel special and lend assistance in any way that she could. Throughout her life, she exhibited the abundant talents with which God had endowed her: gourmet cooking, hair and makeup design, and interior decorating, to name a few. At the time of her transition, Fanchon was a member of Higher Heights Prayer and Deliverance Ministry in Bloomfield under the leadership of Pastor Annie Lewis. Her altruism, devotion to family, fortitude, and resolute faith will be immensely missed and cherished in the hearts and rehearsed in the minds of her family, friends, and church community. Fanchon leaves to carry on her legacy: her dearly loved and treasured son, Jaden Bradley Flakes; her devoted mother and bonus father, Mins. Lisa and Ronnie Smith of Windsor, CT; her loving father, Steven Marcell Hooker of Stone Mountain, GA; DaJavon White-Hall of East Hartford, CT; Brendon Hooker of Los Angeles, CA; and Myles Hooker of Stone Mountain, GA; her grandmothers, Pastor Jessie White of Bloomfield, CT and Jacquelyne Trammell of Hartford, CT; and her paternal grandfather, Elisha Hooker of Newington, CT and a cadre of additional relatives and friends. Fanchon showed us how to deal with life's challenges. She was a Lupus warrior, fighting with grace and courage until the end. A Celebration of her Life will be help on Thursday, June 13, 2019 at 12 noon, Hopewell Baptist Church 280 Windsor Avenue, Windsor, CT, preceded by a visitation hour at 11 a.m. and followed by a repast at the church. Rev. David L. Massey will officiate. Carmon Windsor Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. The family will attend to additional post-transition plans privately. Published in The Hartford Courant on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary