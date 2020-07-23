Fannie Arnum 96, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was very active in the community, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and the North Hartford Senior Center. After graduating from the Connecticut Institute of Cosmetology she eventually opened her own salon, Stinson's House of Beauty. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Carolyn Dyson, four grandsons, eight great grandchildren and three great great - grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 with visitation starting at 9:30 am at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com



