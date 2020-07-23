1/1
Fannie Arnum
Fannie Arnum 96, of Hartford, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. She was very active in the community, Mt. Olive Baptist Church and the North Hartford Senior Center. After graduating from the Connecticut Institute of Cosmetology she eventually opened her own salon, Stinson's House of Beauty. She leaves to cherish her memories, her daughter, Carolyn Dyson, four grandsons, eight great grandchildren and three great great - grandchildren. There will be a celebration of her life on Friday, July 24, 2020 at 11:00 with visitation starting at 9:30 am at the Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. Burial will be private. For online condolences and to attend the service remotely please visit,www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
09:30 AM
the Lodge Community Chapel
JUL
24
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

3 entries
July 23, 2020
Fannie Arnum was a beautiful person, and I will always remember her lovely smile, and memories of her service while at MOCM and with the Senior Missionaries. Praying for
the family during this difficult loss. God Bless You
Anne Jones
Friend
July 23, 2020
Dear Carol, My family joins me in extending heartfelt sympathy to you at the passing of your mom. We have delightful memories of your mom. As we grew up she grew more elegant and classy, and did so much for so many. It is our personal relationship with God that provides comfort at times like this. Our prayer for you is that the entire family receives His peace...... Sincerely, Geri, and the Taliaferro family.
Geri Taliaferro Mickels
Friend
July 23, 2020
Fannie, May you RIP. I want to express my sincere condolences to Carolyn and the extended family. Thank you for your many years of service to the residents of the City of Hartford. I appreciate the time we shared with one another and the wisdom you shared with me.
Thank you, RIP
Olga Iris Vazquez, Former Democratic Registar of Voters
Friend
