Fannie Mildred Gaston
1932 - 2020
Our beloved matriarch, Fannie "Mil" M. Gaston, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford after a courageous battle with dementia and complications from Covid-19. Fannie was born at Hartford Hospital on May 15, 1932 to the late Nathaniel and Julia (Holton) Scruse. She was a graduate of Simsbury High School class of 1950 and enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones. Fannie showed a deep commitment to her family and will be greatly missed. Fannie's celebration of life will be held Friday, May 22, at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. A walk-through visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will be followed by a memorial service with limited capacity at 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed so that it can be viewed online. For online condolences, the full obituary, and to view the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on May 20, 2020.
May 20, 2020
With deepest sympathy during this time of difficulty.
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
