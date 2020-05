Our beloved matriarch, Fannie "Mil" M. Gaston, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Saint Mary Home in West Hartford after a courageous battle with dementia and complications from Covid-19. Fannie was born at Hartford Hospital on May 15, 1932 to the late Nathaniel and Julia (Holton) Scruse. She was a graduate of Simsbury High School class of 1950 and enjoyed traveling, reading, shopping, and spending time with her loved ones. Fannie showed a deep commitment to her family and will be greatly missed. Fannie's celebration of life will be held Friday, May 22, at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave, Windsor, CT. A walk-through visitation will take place from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., and will be followed by a memorial service with limited capacity at 11 a.m. The service will be live-streamed so that it can be viewed online. For online condolences, the full obituary, and to view the service remotely, please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com