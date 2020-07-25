1/
Fay K. Poles
Fay (Kleiman) Poles, 103 years of age, of Windham, NH, formerly of West Hartford, CT and South Palm Beach, FL, died Friday, July 24, 2020. She was the widow of Seymour N Poles. Born in Hartford, CT, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Esther (Wolff) Kleiman. Fay was a graduate of Mount Holyoke College and worked as a social worker for many years. She was a gifted pianist, a lover of music and theater. She was an avid reader and had a thirst for knowledge. She was interested in social justice and liked to say that she was most interested in what made people "tick". But, mostly, she was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and poured her love and interest into her family. She leaves her children, Barbara Goldsher and her husband Allan of Tewksbury, MA, and James Poles of Washington, DC; her grandchildren, Melissa Liebenthal and her husband Adam, and Evan Goldsher and his girlfriend Sarah Anderson; and her great-granddaughter, Sophia Liebenthal. PRIVATE funeral services will be held on Sunday, July 26, 2020 at Beth El Temple Cemetery, 51 Jackson Street, Avon, CT with Rabbi James Rosen officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mount Holyoke College. Arrangements are entrusted to the Weinstein Mortuary, Hartford, CT. For further information, directions, or to sign the guest book for Fay, please visit online at www.weinsteinmortuary.com/funerals.cfm.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Funeral service
Beth El Temple Cemetery
