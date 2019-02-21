Faye P. (Proctor) McCormick, 75, of Southington, CT passed away on Sunday February 17, 2019 at The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General. Faye was born in Charlotte, TN and was the daughter of the late Woodrow W. and Ruby I. (Groves) Proctor. She was a graduate of Charlotte High School and Central Connecticut State University Class of 94' Cum Laude with an accounting degree. Most of her career she was a timekeeper at EMHART. In retirement she loved being with her grandchildren and cooking her favorite family recipes. Faye was a member of the South Rd. Church of Christ. Faye is survived by her beloved husband of fifty-six years Thomas F. McCormick, her sisters Mary Jackson, Connie Travis, brother Van Proctor and his wife Diane, daughter Julie Mosley, granddaughter Alexa Mosley, grandson Zachary Mosley and his partner Lindsay Deschamps and her great grandchild to be. Her sister and brother-in-law Betty and Paul Chasse along with many beloved nieces and nephews. Faye will be remembered for her generous heart and love for others. A Celebration of Faye's life will be held Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 6 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. with Bernette Mosley-Dozier, Retired Minister, presiding. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home Saturday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. To extend condolences to the McCormick family or to share a memory of Faye, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary