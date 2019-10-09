Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Felecidade Ramos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felecidade Ramos


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Felecidade Ramos Obituary
Felecidade (Fernandes) Ramos, 91, beloved wife of the late Manuel Ramos, died October 6, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Casmiro and Delfina (Alexandre) Fernandes born November 3, 1927 in Pawtucket, RI. She received a Bachelor's of Science in Accounting from Bryant College. She retired from the nursing home field. She is survived by her son John C. Ramos and his wife Doreen of Windsor, CT; her daughter Elaine VanDusen and her husband David of Highland Park, IL; her beloved granddaughters Jennifer Ramos and Kathryn VanDusen; her brother John Fernandes of Exeter, NH and many nieces and nephews. Besides her late husband and parents, she was predeceased by her brother Manuel Fernandes. Funeral services are private. Memorial contributions may be made to . Online remembrances may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Felecidade's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.