New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-0444
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
7:00 PM
New Britain Memorial-Sagarino Funeral Home
444 Farmington Ave
New Britain, CT 06053
View Map
Felica D'Anna


1967 - 2019
Felica D'Anna Obituary
Felice D'Anna, 52 , of New Britain, passed away August 7, 2019. He was born in Avella Italy on February 26, 1967. He was the son of the late Antonio D'Anna and Carmina (Graziato) D'Anna. He was formerly employed at CW Resources. He is survived by his mother Carmina D'Anna of New Britian, his sisters Carmen D'Anna and Roseanna D'Anna, both of New Britian, his niece Ellesandra his nephew Michael and several cousins in Italy. Visiting hours are Tuesday, August 13, 2019 at the New Britain Memorial & Donald D. Sagarino Funeral Home, 444 Farmington Ave., New Britain, from 4PM-7PM, followed by the funeral service at 7PM. For more information, to leave an online condolence or to view Felice's Everlasting Memorial Tribute Movie, please visit www.newbritainsagarino.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 11, 2019
