Felice "Phil" Cicio, 81, of East Hartford, the beloved husband of Damiana "Dina" (D'Amico) Cicio passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sambuca di Sicilia, Italy, he was the son of Felice and Maria Audenzia Cicio. Phil's passion in life, outside of his family and friends, was serving his customers in the restaurant business. He could always make someone's day brighter. In addition to his loving wife, he is survived by his children Maria Francesca Conforto and her husband Michael of East Hartford, Albertina Lucia Arbisi of Manchester, Felice Leo Cicio and his wife Debbie of Onset, MA, and Leonora Dina Jennings and her husband Russell of Charleston, SC; his grandchildren Giacomo and fiancée Krystal, Simone, Valentina and husband Samuel, Giorgio, Felice, Nicholas and wife Melissa, Dina-Maria and husband Jason, Francesca, Federica, Ashley, Russell and wife Katherine, Andrea and husband Jacob; and multiple great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother Marco and his wife Albertina Cicio of Sicily, his sisters Giulia Pendola and her husband Domenico of Massachusetts, and Pina Bonafede of Sicily; and his sister-in-law Antoinette Cicio of Switzerland. He was predeceased by his brother Giuseppe and his brother-in-law Giacomo. Funeral service will be held on Friday, June 5th, at 1:30 p.m. at the John F. Tierney Funeral Home, 219 West Center St. Manchester followed by burial in Silver Lane Cemetery. Family and friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 11:30-1:30 p.m. For online condolences please visit www.tierneyfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 4, 2020.