Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Avenue
Glastonbury, CT 06033
(860) 652-4436
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Mulryan Funeral Home
725 Hebron Ave.
Glastonbury, CT
Felice Kershner Caswell


1930 - 2019
Felice Kershner Caswell Obituary
Felice Kershner (Gara) Caswell, 88, of Marlborough, wife of Raymond Caswell, passed away Friday July 26, 2019 after a long illness. Born in Hartford December 10, 1930 daughter of the late Marion and Denes Gara, she had lived in Glastonbury prior to moving to Marlborough in 1979. She graduated from the University of Hartford with a BA in Psychology. She worked for the State Dept. of Labor for over 25 years and retired as a Senior Fact Finder. Besides her husband she is survived by a daughter Kathryn Grant, a son David Kershner, daughter-in-law Bonnie LeBron, a brother Robert Gara and his wife Carol and 2 grandsons Ryan and Michael Grant and their wives and 6 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her first husband Melvin Kershner. She was always very generous to others, often inviting people to Thanksgiving Dinner who had no place else to go. She had an abiding interest in politics, psychology, gardening, sailing, especially the Tall Ships, and loved the ocean. A memorial service celebrating her life will be Saturday August 10 at 1:00pm in the Mulryan Funeral Home, 725 Hebron Ave., Glastonbury. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington St., Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481. For online condolences please visit www.mulryanfh.com.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Aug. 4, 2019
