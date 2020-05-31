Felice Raviele, son of Salvatore Raviele and Nicolina Napolitano died in Aversa, Italy on May 24 at the age of 79. He leaves his beloved wife Maria Palmieri and his three childre, Nicla and her husband Luca, Salvatore and his partner Amalia, and Stefania and her husband Marco. He also leaves his adored grandsons. Andrea and Lorenzo, and his siblings Michele in Farmington and Anna Maria Lalama in Berlin. Felice was born in Casal di Principe, Italy and lived in East Hartfrod from 1967-1979. He will be sorely missed.



