Felicia Elizabeth Dukes Shaw, 62 of Hartford, CT was called Home on Monday July 15, 2019. Born on March 25, 1957 in Hartford, CT, to the late Elizabeth Dukes Cox, and the late Roosevelt Green. She was also predeceased by her brother Daniel "Munch" Dukes. Felicia was a graduate of Hartford Public High School, class of 1976. Felicia held various positions of employment, but is most known for her work for the City of Hartford as a Special Police Officer for over 20 years. Felicia was a former member of the Sanctuary of Faith & Glory Church and served on the Usher Board. She was also an Officer with the Hartford Moose Lodge. Felicia was known for being a bargain shopper who loved to decorate which showed in her beautifully decorated home. Felicia leaves behind three children: Jason (Diana) of Tolland, Syreeta (Jay) of Hartford, and Montayia of East Hartford; six grandchildren, Jaden Shaw, Cameron Lloyd, Landon Shaw (Crystal), Jason "Duece" Lloyd, Myla Harvey, Candice Shaw and the father of her children Blaine Shaw. Sisters; Tori Dukes Wright (Roy) of Vernon, Donna Smith (Rev. Gerald Sr) of Windsor, V. Diane Sargeant of Hartford, Lorraine Stephens (Alonzo) of South Carolina, Elisa Green of Windsor, Margaret Greene; brothers; Darrell Dukes of Florida, Earl Jackson (Joan) of East Hartford, Westley Jackson (Sylvia) of Hartford, Morris Jackson of Washington D.C., Randy Green of East Hartford, and Paddie Greene of Hartford. Her life long best friend Earlene "Peaches" Coleman-Hales, and a host of aunts, uncles cousins, and friends. Her family will receive friends on Friday July 26, 2019 at The Lodge Chapel 130 Deerfield Rd. in Windsor, CT. Calling hours are from 10:00am to 11:00am with the funeral following at 11:00 am. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com Published in The Hartford Courant on July 24, 2019