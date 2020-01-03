Hartford Courant Obituaries
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
(860) 561-3800
Calling hours
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Service
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
9:00 AM
Sheehan-Hilborn-Breen Funeral Home
1084 New Britain Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06110
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Sorrows Church
Hartford, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Felicia Genca
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Felicia Genca


1929 - 2020
Felicia Genca Obituary
Felicia (Zullo) Genca, 90, of West Hartford, beloved wife of the late Frank Genca, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 30, 2019. She was born in Apice, Italy on January 11, 1929 , daughter of the late Michelangelo and Antonetta (Mesisca) Zullo. Felicia, affectionately known as Nonni, welcomed everyone with open arms and enjoyed preparing her homemade Italian meals. She took great pride in tending to her garden and sharing her vegetables with others. Above all she cherished her family, and was a remarkable source of strength, love and guidance. She is survived by three children, John Genca and wife Cathy of West Hartford, Louisa Genca of Newington and Maria Genca of West Hartford; her grandchildren, A.J. Kiskila and partner Jennifer Ellis, Cory Harrison and Katrina Genca and two great-grandchildren, Jordan and Aubrey Kiskila. Felicia also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews, as well as family and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, three sisters, sisters-in law, and brothers-in-law. Funeral procession will be Saturday, (January 4), 9:00 am from the Sheehan Hilborn Breen Funeral Home, 1084 New Britain Ave., West Hartford, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 am at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Calling hours are TODAY, (January 3), from 5 to 8 pm at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Online condolences may be made at www.SheehanHilbornBreen.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 3, 2020
