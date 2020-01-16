Hartford Courant Obituaries
|
Holmes-Watkins Funeral Home - Manchester
400 Main Street
Manchester, CT 06040
(860) 643-2441
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Bridget Church
80 Main Street
Manchester, CT
View Map
Resources
Felicia (Godleski) Jakiel


1916 - 2020
Felicia (Godleski) Jakiel Obituary
Felicia (Godleski) Jakiel, 103, of Manchester, CT, beloved wife of the late Stanley F. Jakiel, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Brookdale in South Windsor, CT. Felicia was born in Hartford, December 10, 1916, daughter of Felix and Mary (Chereska) Godleski and was a life-long Manchester resident. She was very proud of her Polish heritage, and was a longtime parishioner of St. Bridget Church. Felicia is survived by "the girls", Judy McCusker, Cindy Crockett and their families, and numerous other nieces and nephews and their families. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by two infant sons, and two sisters, Frances Lukas and Statia Gobeille. Sincere thanks and appreciation to the staff at Brookdale South Windsor for their care and kindness, especially in helping Felicia and her family through her final journey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:00AM, Friday, January 17, 2020 at St. Bridget Church, 80 Main Street, Manchester, CT with burial to follow at St. Bernard Cemetery in Rockville, CT. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research, P.O. Box 19024, Dept. J5-200, Seattle, WA 98109, or to a . To leave a message of condolence, please visit www.holmeswatkins.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Jan. 16, 2020
