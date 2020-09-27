Felicita "Fela" Perez, 82, of Hartford, beloved wife for 54 years of the late Julian Perez-Berrios, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on November 20, 1937, daughter of the late Marcelino Rivera and Juana F. Villarreal, she was raised in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City with her family in August, 1966 and then to Hartford in 1969. Fela raised her nine children in Hartford and enjoyed gardening around her home including growing tropical fruits, vegetables, and herbs from Puerto Rico. She was a great cook and loved to entertain family and friends who all looked forward to her famous Sofrito y Patales. Fela's central focus in life was her family and she was recognized for her contributions to the City of Hartford and to her family by being named the Regional Mother of Year by the Hartford Courant in 1995. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casino, looking for deals at local tag sales, watching her favorite teams the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys, and spending time with her family. She leaves nine children, William Perez and his wife Milta, Eddie Alberto Perez and his wife Maria all of Hartford, Orlando Perez of Rocky Hill, Wilfredo Perez, Moises Perez and his wife Patricia, Nelson Perez, and Ruben Perez all of Hartford, Jeannette Perez of Newington, and Noel Perez and his wife Brunilda of East Hartford; four sisters, Carmen Pacheco and her husband Jose of Windsor, Santo Sanchez, and Monserrate Rosado all of Hartford, and Francisca Pacheco of Amherst, MA; five brothers, Primitivo Rivera and his wife Elizabeth of Bloomfield, Rafael Rivera of Corozal, PR, Ildealfonso Rivera of Vega Alta, PR, Luis Rivera and his wife Rosa of Killeen, TX, and Juan Maria Rivera and his wife Maria of Plainville; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Besides her husband, she was predeceased by a brother, Antonio Rivera; and a sister, Rafaela Rivera. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 4-8 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, October 2, 10 a.m., at Maria Reina de la Paz, 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
.