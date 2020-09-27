Felicita "Fela" Perez, 82, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Friday September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on November 20, 1937, daughter of the late Marcelino Rivera and Juana F. Villareal. She was raised in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City in August, 1966 and then to Hartford in 1969, where she raised her nine children. Fela enjoyed gardening, including growing tropical fruits, vegetables and Puerto Rican herbs. She was a great cook and loved watching her family and friends enjoy her meals who all looked forward to her pernil, pasteles and arroz con gandules. Her homemade sofrito was a family staple. Fela's central focus were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and was recognized in 1995 as the Regional Mother of the Year by the Hartford Courant. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casinos, tag sales and watching her favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. She leaves nine children, William and his wife Milta, Eddie and his wife Maria, Orlando and his life partner, Margarita Gonzalez, Moises and his wife Patricia, Nelson, Ruben, Jeanette and Noel and his wife Brunilda; four sisters, Carmen Pacheco, Santo Sanchez, Monserate Rosado, and Francisca Pacheco; five brothers, Juan Maria Rivera, Primitivo Rivera, Rafael Rivera, Ilde Alfonso Rivera, and Luis Rivera; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and host of family and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Antonio Rivera; a sister, Rafaela Rivera; and a grandson, Onix Omar Santiago. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 4-8 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, October 2, 10 a.m., at Maria Reina de la Paz, 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com
