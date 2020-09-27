1/1
Felicita "Fela" Perez
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Felicita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Felicita "Fela" Perez, 82, of Hartford passed away peacefully on Friday September 25, 2020, surrounded by her family at her home. Born in Corozal, Puerto Rico on November 20, 1937, daughter of the late Marcelino Rivera and Juana F. Villareal. She was raised in Puerto Rico and moved to New York City in August, 1966 and then to Hartford in 1969, where she raised her nine children. Fela enjoyed gardening, including growing tropical fruits, vegetables and Puerto Rican herbs. She was a great cook and loved watching her family and friends enjoy her meals who all looked forward to her pernil, pasteles and arroz con gandules. Her homemade sofrito was a family staple. Fela's central focus were her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was a devoted mother and was recognized in 1995 as the Regional Mother of the Year by the Hartford Courant. In her spare time, she enjoyed going to the casinos, tag sales and watching her favorite teams, the New York Yankees and the Dallas Cowboys. She leaves nine children, William and his wife Milta, Eddie and his wife Maria, Orlando and his life partner, Margarita Gonzalez, Moises and his wife Patricia, Nelson, Ruben, Jeanette and Noel and his wife Brunilda; four sisters, Carmen Pacheco, Santo Sanchez, Monserate Rosado, and Francisca Pacheco; five brothers, Juan Maria Rivera, Primitivo Rivera, Rafael Rivera, Ilde Alfonso Rivera, and Luis Rivera; 26 grandchildren; 39 great-grandchildren; and host of family and friends. Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her brother, Antonio Rivera; a sister, Rafaela Rivera; and a grandson, Onix Omar Santiago. Her family will receive friends on Thursday, October 1, 4-8 p.m., at The Lodge Community Chapel, 130 Deerfield Rd., Windsor. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated on Friday, October 2, 10 a.m., at Maria Reina de la Paz, 494 New Britain Ave., Hartford. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. The family has entrusted the Carmon Windsor Funeral Home with the arrangements. For online condolences please visit, www.carmonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved