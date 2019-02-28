Home

Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, L.L.C.
764 Farmington Avenue
New Britain, CT 06053
(860) 229-9006
Felix G. Carenza Obituary
Felix G. Carenza, 91, of New Britain, CT passed away Thursday, February 14, 2019 with family by his side. Felix was born in New Britain, CT and was the son of the late Nicola and Pasqua (Vitale) Carenza. He attended local schools and served his country honorably in the United States Army, stationed at the Sandia Army Base in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Felix worked for thirty-five years as a salesman for and later became owner of the William E. Krause Company in New Britain. He enjoyed summers working in his vegetable garden. Felix is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-four years Dolores (Cianci) Carenza, son Robert Carenza of New Britain, CT, daughter Janet Reed and her husband Steven of Simsbury, CT, son Bruce Carenza and his wife Estelle of Cape Coral, FL, grandchildren Joseph Reed of Downy, CA, and Ben Reed of Goff, KS and step-grandchildren Daniel Rich of Palm Beach Gardens, FL and Brian Rich of Milford, CT. Felix is also survived by his two brothers, Michael Carenza and his wife Shirley of Newington, CT James Carenza and his wife Gabriella of Madison, CT, his two sisters, Amelia Kershaw of Tolland, CT and Anna Valenti and her husband Tony of New Britain, CT as well as many nieces and nephews. Felix was predeceased by his brother Raphael Carenza and his sister Mary Baruffi. The Carenza family would like to thank all of the nurses and caregivers at McLean Assisted Living in Simsbury. A Celebration of Felix's life will be held Sunday, March 3, 2019 at 1 p.m. from the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, 764 Farmington Ave., New Britain, CT. Burial will be private. Relatives and friends may call at the Paul A. Shaker Funeral Home, Sunday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. The American flag will be presented to Felix's wife, Dolores. Military honors will be accorded by the United States Army at the funeral home. To extend condolences to the Carenza family or to share a memory of Felix, please visit SHAKERFUNERALHOME.COM

Published in The Hartford Courant on Feb. 28, 2019
