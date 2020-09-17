1/2
Felix Tolisano
1928 - 2020
Felix J. Tolisano, 92 of Somers, died peacefully on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Vero of Hampden, Mass. Felix was born on March 5, 1928 in Hartford, Connecticut, to the late Fedele and Domenica (Alfano) Tolisano. Felix was a Magna Cum Laude, graduate of the University of Hartford, where earned Bachelors Degree in Accounting, under the G.I. Bill after serving in the Korean War. He went on to serve 40 years in the Connecticut Air National Guard, retiring as a Chief Master Sergeant and Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chief of Staff, Connecticut Air National Guard. Felix started working in the mailroom of the Internal Revenue Service, United States Treasury and proceeded to work for the IRS for 40 years, retiring as the Chief of Collections and Taxpayer Service, in the Rhode Island District. During his long and distinguished career as a public servant, he served as President Nixon's, Economic Stabilization and Price Control Program Manager, receiving numerous awards from various Treasury Secretary's during his tenure. Felix was married to Carmen Marie (Doustou) Tolisano, and raised their children in Connecticut and Rhode Island before retiring to Florida. Felix leaves his two sons ,James and Joseph, along with Joseph's wife Joanne of Somers, daughter in law Joanne of Windsor; grandchildren Jason Tolisano and wife Sam of Hillsborough, New Hampshire, Alyssa Davis and husband Jeff of Windsor, Andrea Tolisano and fiancé Sean O'Brien of Fresno, California, Christopher and Tyler Tolisano of Boston, Mass, Michael Tolisano of Middletown and Cole Tolisano of Troy, New York; along with sisters, Josephine Aniello of Ellington and Madeline Aieta of Tolland. He was predeceased by his wife, Carmen; a son ,Phillip; brothers, Charles and Frank Tolisano; sisters, Mary Ross, Theresa Silva and Eleanor Dentamaro. The family will welcome friends from 10:00AM-11:00AM, Tuesday (Sept. 22, 2020) in the Forastiere Smith Family Funeral Home, 220 North Main St. , East Longmeadow, MA. A funeral home service will follow at 11:00AM. Private burial will take place in St. Joseph Cemetery, Windsor at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to a charity of your choice. Please visit www. forastiere.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
SEP
22
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Forastiere-Smith Funeral Home and Cremation Service
220 North Main Street
East Longmeadow, MA 01028
(413) 525-2800
