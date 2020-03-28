Home

Ferenc Sekeres


1960 - 2020
Ferenc Sekeres Obituary
On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Ferenc Sekeres, of Bristol, CT, husband of Katalin Sekeres, and father of two children, passed away unexpectedly at age 59. Frank was born on December 12, 1960, in Zrenjanin, Serbia to Ana Molnar and Ferenc Sekeres. He enjoyed traveling and DYS projects around the house. He is survived by his wife Katalin; his two children, Ashley and Nicholas, of Concord, NC; his brother Arpad and his family of Rochester, NY; his mother Ana Huber of Rochester, NY; father Ferenc Sekeres of Serbia; mother-in-law Maria Coppeta of Spencerport, NY; sister-in-law Andrea Mallette and family of Rochester, NY; and brother-in-laws Jason Coppeta of WI, and Arpad Belteki and family of Budapest, Hungary. He will be greatly missed by all his co-workers at Crescent Aerospace A-1 Machining Company in New Britain, where he was a supervisor. Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 28, 2020
