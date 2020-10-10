1/
Fernand A. Courtois
Fernand A. Courtois, 94, husband of the late Madeleine G. (Ledoux) Courtois, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. He was born in Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, son of the late Phillip and Amanda (Labbe) Courtois. Fernand worked as a painter throughout his life, but his true passions were fishing and hockey. He is survived by his seven children, Diane Platt and her husband Leslie, Frank Courtois and his wife Irene, Jacques Courtois and his wife Ellen, Louise Garfi and her husband Giulio, Jacinthe "Mimi" Knowlton and her husband Brian, Bruno Courtois and his wife Karen, Julie Gwozdz , widow of John; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Cecile Ross; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 8 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com

Published in Hartford Courant on Oct. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First United Methodist Church
Funeral services provided by
Introvigne Funeral Home Inc
51 E Main St
Stafford Springs, CT 06076
(860) 684-2538
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
