Fernand A. Courtois, 94, husband of the late Madeleine G. (Ledoux) Courtois, passed away on Friday, October 9, 2020 at Johnson Memorial Hospital. He was born in Victoriaville, Quebec, Canada, son of the late Phillip and Amanda (Labbe) Courtois. Fernand worked as a painter throughout his life, but his true passions were fishing and hockey. He is survived by his seven children, Diane Platt and her husband Leslie, Frank Courtois and his wife Irene, Jacques Courtois and his wife Ellen, Louise Garfi and her husband Giulio, Jacinthe "Mimi" Knowlton and her husband Brian, Bruno Courtois and his wife Karen, Julie Gwozdz , widow of John; 13 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; sister, Cecile Ross; and many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at 11 AM at the First United Methodist Church, 8 Church St., Stafford Springs, CT. Burial will be held privately at Mount St. Benedict Cemetery, Bloomfield, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Lung Association
, 55 W. Wacker Dr., Suite 1150, Chicago, IL 60601. Introvigne Funeral Home, Inc., Stafford Springs, CT has care of the arrangements. For online condolences or directions, please visit: www.introvignefuneralhome.com