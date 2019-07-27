Hartford Courant Obituaries
Services
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Avenue
Windsor, CT 06095
860-688-2200
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
11:00 AM
Carmon Windsor Funeral Home
807 Bloomfield Ave.
Windsor, CT
1969 - 2019
Fernand Beaudry Jr. Obituary
Fernand Beaudry, Jr., 50, of Suffield, beloved husband of Lori (Sadosky) Beaudry passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, July 24, 2019. Born March 27, 1969 in Canada, son of Fernand and Claire (Gagnon) Beaudry, Sr. he grew up and lived in Windsor before moving to Suffield 17 years ago. He owned and operated Beaudry Construction Co. for 30 years, continuing in the family business. He enjoyed skiing, boating and fishing and was an avid New England Patriots fan, and was a member of a Jeep Club, most of all, enjoyed spending time with his family. Besides Lori, his wife and best friend of 24 years, he is survived by his beloved and cherished children, Meg, Kate, and Ross Beaudry all of Suffield; a sister, Brigitte Fauteux and her husband, Dan of Granby; a nephew, Codey and niece, Felicia; and many other relatives and friends. His family will receive friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4-8 PM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home, 807 Bloomfield Ave., Windsor. Funeral services will be held Tuesday, July 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Carmon Windsor Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Beaudry Education Fund, c/o Windsor Federal Savings Bank, 112 Mountain Rd., Suffield, CT 06078. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on July 27, 2019
