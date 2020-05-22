Our father, grandfather and brother, Fernand "Fred" Germain, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 after a sudden and short illness. Though he was 97 years old at the time of his death, he was in good health and his passing came as a shock to all of us. He was born in Bridgeport, Connecticut on January 13, 1923 to Fernand Leon Germain and Margaret (Faulkner) Germain. He and his two sisters grew up in the Black Rock section of Bridgeport. After attending Central High School in Bridgeport, he enlisted in the Army Air Force in January of 1943. After enlistment he was offered a non-combat job at Fort Knox in Kentucky. Instead he volunteered for combat. When asked by one of his sons late in life why he had volunteered for combat, he simply stated he would not have felt he was doing his part if he had not volunteered. He flew 31 missions in the United States Army Air Force as a tail gunner and armorer gunner in a B29, which was part of the 497th Bomb Group, 869th squadron stationed in the Pacific. During his service, he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross with two Battle Stars and the Air Medal with 3 Oak Leaf Clusters. After the war, he married his soulmate Ruth MacDaniel in 1948, and they remained married for 57 years until her passing in 2005. Though unable to attend college, he had a successful career as a design engineer. He was awarded several patents and was Vice President of a successful machine tool company at the time of his retirement. He raised a family of four sons and was active in their athletic organizations and other community services. He was liked and respected by everyone who knew him, and his family and friends will miss him dearly. Fred is survived by his older sister Rena Gibbons and his four sons and two grandchildren, Thomas Germain and his partner Holly Jager, James Germain and his wife Irene Germain, his granddaughter Sara Germain and his grandson Tyler Germain, Jeffrey Germain and his wife Laura Germain and John Germain and his wife Barbara Germain. He was predeceased by his parents, his wife Ruth Germain and his sister Margaret Parker. Burial services will be private, and a memorial service will be held at a later date.



