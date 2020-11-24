1/2
Fernand V. Caron
Fernand "Fern" Vincent Caron, 58, of Bristol, CT passed away on November 15, 2020 at Hartford Hospital. Fern was born on March 27, 1962 to the late Alexander F. Caron and Victoria M. (Goodine) Larocque in New Brunswick, Canada. His journey brought him to CT when he was about 2 years old. He will forever be remembered for his sarcastic sense of humor, stubborn nature and pizza making abilities. Besides his parents, he is predeceased by a sister, Laurieann Caron. Fern is survived by his daughter Christina and his son Alex, both residing in Bristol along with his grandson Ryan, who will forever remember him as his "pizza grandpa". He will also be missed dearly by his brother Mike and his wife Sue Ellen, brother John and sister Pauline, along with many nephews, nieces, cousins, aunts, uncles, and friends. A memorial service will be held on Monday November 30, 2020 at 9:30 am at Hillside Community Church, 435 Broad St, Bristol, CT 06010. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. Due to COVID- 19 restrictions, there will be limited seating at the memorial service, 50-person capacity. Please make sure to wear protective face masks, social distance and utilize sanitizer stations. In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org , in tribute to Fern's battle with heart failure.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 24, 2020.
