D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
(860) 563-6117
Calling hours
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
D'Esopo Funeral Chapel
277 Folly Brook Boulevard
Wethersfield, CT 06109
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 25, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Augustine Church
10 Campfield Ave
Hartford, CT
View Map
Fernando Nunes


1947 - 2019
Fernando Nunes Obituary
Fernando Nunes, 72, of Hartford, loving husband for 52 years of Noemia (Sacramento) Nunes, passed away peacefully at Hartford Hospital on Friday (September 20, 2019). Born on July 26, 1947 in Tondela, Portugal, he was the son of the late Antonio and Loduvinda (DeJesus) Nunes. Fernando and Noemia moved to the United States 46 years ago and started a family. Fernando worked as a welder for The Taylor and Fenn Company for many years before he retired. He loved returning to Portugal every year to visit his family and friends. In his spare time, Fernando enjoyed gardening, making wine and following soccer matches, but above all he loved spending time with his adored grandkids. Besides his wife Noemia, Fernando is survived by his cherished daughter, Anabela Dec and her husband Brian of Colchester; son, Filipe Nunes and wife Christina of Newington; his grandchildren, Brian II, Bela, Olivia and Adriana; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Jose and Maria Marques, his nephew, Michael Marques, as well as many other nieces, nephews and dear friends. Fernando is predeceased by his loving son, Pedro. Family and friends may call TODAY (September 24) from 5-7 p.m. at the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday (September 25) at 10 a.m. at St. Augustine Church, 10 Campfield Ave., Hartford. Everyone is asked to please go directly to the church. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Hartford. Donations in Fernando's memory may be made to the , 825 Brook St., I-91 Tech Center, Rocky Hill, CT 06067. For online expressions of sympathy to the family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com
Published in The Hartford Courant on Sept. 24, 2019
