Filomena (Peluso) DiGiacomo, 87, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019. She was born in Sepino, province of Campobasso, Italy on November 29, 1931 to the late Carmine and Cristina (Tiberio) Peluso. Sadly her husband, Giovanni Antonio DiGiacomo, passed away after a short seven years of marriage. She bravely moved to West Hartford in 1963 to start a new life and she raised her children with the help of her parents and siblings, who were always by her side.Filomena worked for many years at Wiremold Company, but was most remembered for her devotion to her children and family. She had a love for cooking and she never let you leave her home hungry. Her table was always set and ready no matter what time of day. Filomena will be forever missed by her children, Michael DiGiacomo of Warrenton, VA, and Sandra and her husband Walter Hollister of West Hartford; three grandchildren, Alessandra and Michael Anthony DiGiacomo and James Bordiere; a brother, Luigi Peluso and his wife Grace of Punta Gorda, FL; two sisters-in-law, Sally Peluso and Pasqualina Peluso, as well as many dear nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends in Canada, Italy and the US. She was predeceased by her brothers, Anthony, Angelo and John Peluso and her sister and brother-in-law, Pasqualina and Richard Sevigny.Funeral services will leave on Monday (March 18) at 10:00 a.m. from the D'Esopo Funeral Chapel, 277 Folly Brook Blvd., Wethersfield for a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. at St. Gianna Beretta Molla Parish at St. Mark the Evangelist Church, 467 Quaker Ln. South, West Hartford. Burial will follow in Fairview Cemetery, West Hartford. Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2-5 p.m. at the funeral chapel. Donations in Filomena's memory may be made to the CT Chapter, 200 Executive Blvd Suite 4B, Southington, CT 06489. To share a memory of Filomena with her family, please visit www.desopofuneralchapel.com. Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 16, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary