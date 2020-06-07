Flora Arnoldi
Flora Arnoldi, of West Hartford, CT, passed away quietly at home on June 2, 2020. Flora was 99 years old. Flora was preceded in death by her husband, Walter and her sons, Douglas and Carl. Flora was a member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration, Charter Oak Chapter of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration, the Mystic Seaport Museum, and the Connecticut Historical Society. At her home, Flora taught decorative art for decades into her early 90's. Her students were like her family. Flora is survived by six nephews and nieces. There is no funeral service and Flora's remains will be dispersed as she directed. Taylor & Modeen Funeral Home, West Hartford has care of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.taylorandmodeen.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Jun. 7, 2020.
