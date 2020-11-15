1/
Flora Burch Stecker
1926 - 2020
Flora B. Stecker, passed away at the age of 94 on November 12, while living at Woodridge Nursing Home in Berlin, Vermont. She was born on January 24, 1926 in Poughkeepsie, NY, the daughter of Paul and Vera Burch. She attended Cornell University and graduated in 1948 with a degree in Child Development. On September 8, 1946 she married Russell Stecker, also a graduate of Cornell and an honored architect. During their time together, they traveled extensively following their curiosity about history, culture, art and architecture. Russ and Flora lived in Simsbury CT for 40 years where Flora supported Russ's every effort to build his business and enrich their community, even as there were five children to be raised. She is well loved. Her humor and wisdom will be greatly missed, as will her infectious enthusiasm for the UCONN Girls Basketball games! Russ and Flora spent a brief time in Grantham, NH before moving to Montpelier, VT in 1997. They had shared 52 years of married life when Russ lost his battle with Alzheimers Disease on July 7, 1998. Throughout his illness, she remained devoted to his comfort and she will be remembered for her compassion in his time of greatest need. Flora was also predeceased by their son Steven, in 1982 and her brother Paul Burch in 2014. Survivors include her children and their families; Susan (Stecker) & Jim Turner of Montpelier, VT, Kris Stecker & Nancy Risley of Ipswich, MA, George & Louise Stecker of Simsbury, CT, and Paul & Kristine Stecker of Cabot, VT. Flora leaves 7 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren, her brother Reg Burch and sister-in-law Ellie Burch of Wappinger's Falls, NY as well as several nephews and nieces who will remember her fondly. Our family would like to thank the caregivers of Westview Meadows and Woodridge Nursing Home for the excellent and tender care they gave our mother in her last years. You are all appreciated very much. To those who gave of their time and love at Woodridge during these long, lonely months of Covid, we owe you a debt of gratitude. You were there for her, even as we could not be. As Flora has requested, there will be no service in the future, but her family will be gathering for a private celebration of her life on Talcott Mountain, in Simsbury, CT at a later date. Those wishing to extend online condolences may do so at www.guareandsons.com.

Published in Hartford Courant on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
