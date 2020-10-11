Flora Marie (Leger) Allum, 89, passed away on October 2, 2020. She was born on May 13, 1931 in Memramcook, New Brunswick, Canada to Pamela (Richard) and Zenon Leger as one of nine children. She worked as an RN and later moved to Montreal, Canada where she worked for Air Canada. In Montreal she met and married her husband Eric D. Allum who had emigrated from London, England. In 1960 they emigrated to the United States, residing in West Hartford, CT for 25 years. They later moved to Longmeadow, MA and then retired to Naples, FL. Flora was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, known for her mashed potatoes, yorkshire pudding, and apple pie. She was an avid tennis player and enjoyed traveling the world. She loved the beach and never missed her daily crossword puzzle. Flora was predeceased by: her husband of 42 years, Eric Allum; her parents; sister Madeleine (Zoel) Cormier and brothers Clarence (Gertrude), Eugene (Lucille), Leo-Paul (Lorraine), and Louis (Rosanne). She is survived by: brother Gabriel (Arlette) and sisters Jeannette (Tony) Brunetti and Roberte (Gerard) Arsenault; children Peter (Grace) Allum, Monique (Daniel) Hill, Paulette (Martin) Greene, and Denise Fraser; grandchildren David (Bethany) Allum, Michelle Allum, Christopher (Lola) Allum, James Hill, Matthew Hill, Eric Greene, Madeline Greene, Kelly Fraser, and Lindsay Fraser; great grandchild, Dorothy; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews in Canada, England, and United States. Her family plans a private burial to be followed at a later date by a memorial service and celebration of her life for family and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society
.