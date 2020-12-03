Florence Andrew Bogle passed away at Hartford Hospital on November 26, 2020. She was 86 years old. Florence was born in Des Moines, Iowa on June 21, 1934 to Victoria Rollins and Lucius A. D. Andrew, Jr. She grew up in Kenilworth, Illinois and attended Miss Gill's School in Bernardsville, New Jersey. After graduating from Garland Junior College in Boston, she married at age 22 and moved to West Hartford, Connecticut. While raising a family she worked as a real estate agent. She also sold women's clothes out of her house as a direct sales consultant for companies such as Doncaster. She was an animal lover and the family home was shared with a series of dogs and cats, and even a parakeet. And she wasn't afraid to take on new challenges, often taking advantage of her real estate expertise: The family moved from West Hartford to Farmington, then for part of the 1970s and 1980s she resided in Woodstock, Vermont. She turned the property on Dunham Hill into a small farm where she raised animals including chickens, horses, pigs and her beloved sheep. She spent the last ten years of her life at Duncaster in Bloomfield. Florence liked to stay active, joining the family for skiing and games of tennis. Later in life she was an avid golfer. Florence is survived by her children, William Y. Bogle IV, Elizabeth B. Workman and Peter A. Bogle, and five grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Victoria Andrew Williamson, her brother, H.T. Rollins Andrew and her former husband, William Y. Bogle III. She was predeceased by her brother, Lucius A. D. Andrew III. Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Carmon Fuenral Home has care of arrangements. To leave on-line condolences please visit www.carmonfuneralhome.com