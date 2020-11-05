Florence B. Neish passed away on November 3, 2020 in Newington, CT at the age of 87. She was the daughter of the late Pastor Richard A. Beck and Ethel Lengel. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. Donald Neish, Jr. She was the beloved mother of four children, Andrew Neish of Atlanta, GA, David Neish of Glastonbury CT, Cindy Bechard of Acton, MA and Laura Neish Martinez of Jersey City, NJ. Florence had eight much loved, grandchildren: Annie Bechard, Juliette Bechard, Gerry Bechard, Daniel Neish, Randall Neish, Emma Neish, Rebecca Neish and Marco Martinez. Florence graduated from Palmerton High School in Palmerton, PA. She attended Temple University in Philadelphia, PA receiving a Bachelor of Science in Education. She became a teacher in Norristown, PA and found great satisfaction and success in the profession she loved. Following her marriage to Dr. Donald D. Neish, Jr. she raised her four children in Columbia, Maryland and Chapel Hill, North Carolina. She settled into her busy life of service to her community, the Lutheran Church and worked joyfully in several antique enterprises. Upon her retirement she relocated to Atlanta, GA and finally to Glastonbury, CT to be closer to her children. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Glastonbury Funeral Home, 30 Carter Street, East Hartford. There is no memorial service planned at this time. For online expressions of sympathy and condolences to the family, please visit www.glastonburyfuneral.com