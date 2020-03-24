|
|
Florence Forman Berg, daughter of Morris and Miriam Forman, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020. Florence grew up in Hartford and was married for 49 years to the late Michael Berg. She was a secretary for 25 years to the head of the Guidance Department at Weaver High School. After leaving Weaver, she worked as a secretary at Capital Community college. Always seeking more knowledge, she took many courses at the college for several years. She volunteered at the Library for the Blind until she finally retired. For Florence, nothing was more important than her love for her family. Florence leaves her daughter and son-in-law, Marilyn and Leslie Abkowicz, her beloved son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Diane Berg, her grandchildren, Dr. Mandy Wainscoat, Scott Abkowicz and partner Sharon Rosato, all of whom she loved very much. She was G.G. to her loving great grandchildren Baker and Piper Wainscoat. She was blessed to have many loving and caring nieces and nephews, Miriam, Larry, and Phyllis Levinson, Alice Tobin, Mark Haas, and a host of other nieces and nephews. Florence was also predeceased by her son Gary Berg and her sister Edythe Levinson. The family would like to thank all the wonderful staff at Salmon Brook Health Center in Glastonbury. They were so loving, caring, and dedicated to our mom. We want to also acknowledge Compassus Hospice for their comfort and support to mom and the family. Due to current health concerns, the service will be private. Hebrew Funeral Association is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Hartford Courant on Mar. 24, 2020